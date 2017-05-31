Fulton County Man Sentenced to Probation in Jail Kickback Scheme

An 80-year-old Kentucky businessman who pleaded guilty in a conspiracy involving jail construction has been sentenced to probation.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell sentenced on Wednesday in Paducah Michael Homra of Fulton County to two years' probation. He was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $32,500 in restitution.

The U.S. attorney's office said Homra, owner of The Leader Store in Fulton, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud for his role in a conspiracy that involved then-Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell and others.

Prosecutors say Homra allowed Parnell to use his business as a middleman company for building supplies ordered during the expansion project, then paid Parnell some of the inflated profits from the purchases.

Parnell and two Tennessee men have pleaded guilty in the case and await sentencing.