Fulton County Jury Issues Guilty Verdict in Mark Williams Murder

A jury in Fulton County has issued a guilty verdict in the 2016 murder of Mark Williams of Hickman.

The trial ended Thursday with a recommended 20 year sentence for 60-year-old William Jamison of Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Judge Timothy Langford will issue a formal sentencing on September 8. Jamison was arrested and charged with murder last October.

According to an investigation, an altercation between the two resulted in Jamison shooting and killing Williams. Emergency medical personnel declared Williams dead at the scene. Autopsy reports show Williams had three gunshot wounds to the torso.