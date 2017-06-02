Fort Campbell Completes Second Phase of Solar Array Project

More than 10% of Fort Campbell’s power requirements is now produced through renewable energy.

The Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. to signify the completion of the second - and final - phase of the solar array project. Media Relations Officer Denise Shelton says the site is now up and running.

The array produces five megawatts - enough to power an equivalent of 463 homes.

Installation began in 2012 as part of the American Renewable Energy Act requiring 25% of federal installation energy to be on renewables by 2025.

The state awarded in 2012 a $3.1 million grant to Fort Campbell and Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation to move the project forward. The U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management Program provided an additional $800,000 grant to fund a portion of the second phase.