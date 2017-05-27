Former Kentucky Senator, Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Bunning Dies

Former Kentucky U.S. Senator, Representative and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Bunning has died at the age of 85.

Bunning's son, District Judge David Bunning, posted notice of his father's passing on Twitter.

Heaven got its No 1 starter today. Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family. pic.twitter.com/qkCjHIM32E — David Bunning (@horstmuhlmann) May 27, 2017

Governor Matt Bevin, Congressman James Comer, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and other officials have issued condolences.

Kentucky lost a true gem today. Sen. Jim Bunning, Baseball Hall of Famer-turned public servant, was a champion of conservatism and (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1dxmXF1UBs — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

My official statement on the passing of former Senator Jim Bunning: pic.twitter.com/pVh0GbnSQz — James Comer (@KYComer) May 27, 2017

We extend our deep condolences to the family & friends of former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning of KY. https://t.co/xvXVKUVHTL — Alison L. Grimes (@KySecofState) May 27, 2017

Bunning as a pitcher for 16 years in Major League Baseball, first with the Detroit Tigers before joining the Philadelphia Phillies. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

Bunning was elected in 1986 to the U.S House of Representatives serving Kentucky's 4th District for 12 yeras. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998 and served two terms before retiring in 2010. He was succeeded by Rand Paul.