Former Beshear Administration Official Admits to Ethics Violations

A Lexington man who served in the Personnel Cabinet during former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration has admitted to ethics violations that allege he raised political contributions at work on state time.

The Courier-Journal reports Walter Gaffield of Lexington admitted to three violations Monday. The charges and a settlement of them were released during an Executive Branch Ethics Commission meeting. Gaffield was executive director of the Office of Administrative Services.

The charges allege Gaffield used his position to solicit cabinet employees for campaign contributions to two different campaigns for governor and for a Jefferson County judicial campaign between 2010 and 2016. The Ethics Commission didn't identify which campaigns.

Gaffield, who's no longer employed by the state, agreed under the settlement to pay a $6,000 fine and accept a public reprimand.