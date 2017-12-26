Feds Offer Feedback on Kentucky's Education Accountability Plan

State Education officials say they are making progress in meeting accountability and improvement standards. A key report will be filed with the federal government next month.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education say the state’s plan to implement the federal Every Student Succeeds Act is moving forward. Representatives with the U.S. Department of Education this week provided feedback to the state plan submitted in September. Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt says overall he’s pleased with the state’s progress and the assessment by federal officials.

The plan outlines how the state will evaluate how schools are preparing to meet each child’s individual needs.

Kentucky’s plan includes a method for identifying the lowest performing schools and providing extra support. State officials anticipate resubmitting a plan the end of January.​

