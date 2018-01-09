Fantastic Fiber’s 2018 Announces a Call for Entry

The Yeiser Art Center in Paducah is taking entries for an annual international juried exhibition this year.

Fantastic Fibers is an American Quilter’s Society sanctioned event where thousands of artists, quilters and textile art enthusiasts from across the globe will see the work.

Paducah becomes a Mecca for quilters and quilt enthusiasts each April, as more than 30,000 visitors from across the globe attend AQS QuiltWeek. This year’s AQS QuiltWeek dates are April 18 - 21, 2018.

Fantastic Fibers began in 1987 as a wearable art show but has evolved over the years to include a compelling mix of traditional and non-traditional works created from natural or synthetic fibers, and work that addresses the subject or medium of fiber.

This year’s juror is Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, a fiber artist whose experimental techniques and expressive interpretations have earned him an international reputation. Sandoval’s work can be found in the New York City Museum of Modern Art's Architecture and Design Collection, as well as galleries and private collections throughout the world.

This exhibition is open to all artists 18 years and over working in the field of fiber art. Contemporary and innovative works created with fiber as the primary medium are welcome.

All work submitted must be original, completed in the last three years and not previously exhibited in a Fantastic Fibers exhibition. There are no size restrictions. Up to five entries per artist are permitted with an entry fee of $25 per piece. Selected works will be featured in a full-color catalog for sale during the exhibition.

Fantastic Fibers 2018 will be on display at Yeiser Art Center from April 14 to June 9. The deadline for entry is on February 16.