Famed Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Discovery Park of America

By 40 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Discovery Park of America

  A team of Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The famous horses will be available for photos by the entrance at 1:00. Afterwards, they will parade around the outskirts of the park, then return for another photo opportunity at the entrance before giving one final parade lap at 3:00.

 

Director of Marketing Mary Nita Bondurant said the visit coincides with events at the ‘World’s Biggest Fish Fry’ in Paris, Tennessee.

 

Bondurant said people can see the horses and the Discovery Park grounds for free. The Discovery Center has a $10 admission on Saturday.

 

Tags: 
discovery park of america

Related Content

Discovery Park Education Specialist Chosen To Become NASA Ambassador

By Apr 19, 2018
Discovery Park Of America

An education specialist at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee is becoming a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

Dyersburg Child is Discovery Park of America's One-Millionth Visitor

By Dec 16, 2017
Courtesy of Discovery Park of America

A 15-month-old boy from Dyersburg, Tennessee, is Discovery Park of America's one-millionth visitor. The museum had been anticipating the milestone to occur on Saturday.

Titan 1 Missile Exhibit Opens At Discovery Park of America

By May 16, 2017
via Discovery Park of America

An exhibit featuring a Titan 1 missile debuted Tuesday at the Discovery Park of America.

The missile was transported from the Huntsville Space Center in Alabama to the Union City, Tennessee, museum last summer where it underwent restoration.