Famed Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Discovery Park of America

A team of Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The famous horses will be available for photos by the entrance at 1:00. Afterwards, they will parade around the outskirts of the park, then return for another photo opportunity at the entrance before giving one final parade lap at 3:00.

Director of Marketing Mary Nita Bondurant said the visit coincides with events at the ‘World’s Biggest Fish Fry’ in Paris, Tennessee.

Bondurant said people can see the horses and the Discovery Park grounds for free. The Discovery Center has a $10 admission on Saturday.