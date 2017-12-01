Exploring the Psychological Effects of Opioid Use

The US is in the middle of an opioid epidemic, and Kentucky is ranked second highest in opioid related deaths. Dr. Michael Bordieri visits Sounds Good to discuss possible causes of and solutions to the epidemic.

Dr. Michael Bordier discusses the opioid epidemic with Tracy Ross, including causes, warning signs, and solutions.

The opioid epidemic the US is currently facing is the worst in modern history - it surpasses the car accident epidemic of the 70s, HIV of the 80s, and gun violence of the 90s. While reports of high opioid use have been previously localized to the Northeast or New England, it has now spread throughout the entire country. There are some patterns in regards to high opioid use and socioeconomic status, but the frequent prescribing of opioid painkillers by doctors everywhere makes all genders, races, and social classes susceptible.

Dr. Michael Bordieri, professor of psychology at MSU, visited Sounds Good to discuss this crisis with Tracy Ross. Bordieri discusses possible causes and solutions to the epidemic, including access to treatment and reliable health care.