Ex-Kentucky Judge Reprimanded For Stance On Gay Adoptions

  A Kentucky judge who raised moral objections to handling adoption cases involving same-sex couples has quit the bench, but he still received a rebuke from a judicial disciplinary commission.

Former Judge W. Mitchell Nance was publicly reprimanded Tuesday by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

 

Nance heard family court cases in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

 

 The commission said that was the only sanction available due to Nance's previously announced retirement, which took effect last Saturday.

 

Nance offered no defense last week at a disciplinary hearing. Neither he nor his attorney attended. Nance's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the reprimand.

 

Civil rights advocates had urged Nance's removal after he declared that "under no circumstance" would an adoption by a same-sex couple be in a child’s best interest.

 

Tags: 
Adoption
LGBTQ
Judicial System

