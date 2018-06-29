Eddyville Mayor Dies "Unexpectedly" At Lexington Conference

City of Eddyville Mayor Nancy Slaton died Friday in Lexington. City Council member Leigh Ann Conger said Slaton passed away "unexpectedly" at a conference.

Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said in a statement the county is “saddened” by her passing and says she “will be missed greatly.” He described her as active in her church and participated in a weekly women’s prison ministry.

White said Slaton had served as mayor since 2011.

Wade White's Statement:

Lyon County is saddened today by the passing of Eddyville Mayor Nancy Slaton. Mayor Slaton has served the citizens of Eddyville since 2011 as mayor. But she served a greater purpose beyond her elected office. Mayor Slaton was active in her church and participated weekly in a women’s prison ministry sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ to those incarcerated in our state prison. We ask for prayers for her family and friends as they deal with this shocking news. Our comfort lies in knowing she knew Jesus as her personal savior, and she still lives in His protection now. Mayor Slaton will be missed greatly.

Wade White

Lyon County Judge Executive