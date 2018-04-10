Drug Distributor to Donate 80K Doses of Overdose Antidote

Credit M, Flickr Commons (CC BY-NC 2.0)

  An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Cardinal Health has started distributing the naloxone it pledged last year as part of its "Opioid Action Program." It comes as low funds and increased demand have left naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country. The doses will go to first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

 

The Dublin-based company says it's initially investing $10 million in the action program, which includes naloxone distribution and efforts such as sponsoring drug take-back events.//

Cardinal Health is among several drugmakers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.

Tags: 
Naloxone

