Dorena-Hickman Ferry Temporarily Shut Down

By 12 minutes ago

Credit dorena-hickmanferryboat.com

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry in western Kentucky is shutting down temporarily beginning Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the ferry is expected to be closed for one to two weeks while engines on the ferryboat are overhauled. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Kentucky and Missouri are the only border states that aren't directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry. The ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0. It provides a link for commuters and farmers and provides access to nearby Reelfoot Lake Recreation Area in western Tennessee.

 

Tags: 
dorena-hickman ferry

