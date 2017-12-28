DOE Looks Back On Projects Completed At Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

Credit U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENERGY.GOV

The Department of Energy is looking back on a year of completed projects at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Topping the list is the hiring of a new deactivation and remediation plant contractor for the Portsmouth and Paducah Project office.  

 

The Four Rivers Nuclear partnership received a 10 year,  $1.5 billion dollar performance based contract.

 

The DOE also acknowledged worker safety at the Paducah plant, citing more than 5 million work hours without a lost-time workday case.

 

The Paducah Safeguards and Security team was presented with DOE’s Outstanding Security Award for their exemplary security services.

 

In 2017, the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion plant also saw the construction of a new eight-acre sedimentation pond, the installation of a raw waterline booster station and the completion of a new access control facility.   

 

