DOE Announces Employee Reduction at Paducah Site

The Department of Energy will be reducing their workforce at the Paducah site by around 214 people.

Paducah program manager for Fluor Bob Smith told employees in a letter the reduction was due to “work scope changes” in the approaching new Paducah Deactivation and Remediation Contract.

 

He said employees from both the Fluor Paducah Deactivation Project and the LATA Sharp Remediation Services would be affected. Congressman James Comer said Thursday the news is disappointing after he and Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell worked to secure the contract renewal.

 

“We provided all the funding that DOE asked for- every penny, we extended the contract to ten years which was one of the wishes that they wanted, we did what DOE asked, and then we get hit with this announcement that there is going to be a reduction.” Comer said.
 

After Rick Perry was confirmed as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy in May, McConnell, Paul and Comer wrote him a letter urging him to renew the plant’s contract. The Paducah site employs an average of 1,500 people.

 

