Discovery Park Of America Hopes To Inspire With 3rd Annual Aviation Show

Discovery Park Of America’s third annual Great American Airshow is taking flight Saturday.

Park Marketing Director Mary Nita Bondurant said the show is more elaborate than years past, with skydivers and a seven-plane-formation.

Bondurant said the show aims to inspire future careers for young park visitors.

“By having events like this, you just never know who might have that inclination and whose life might be touched by it.” She said.

Bondurant says the annual air show is part of the Obion County Cornfest that has events happening all weekend.

The Great American Airshow is September 16 at 5 p.m. Park admission is free starting at 3 p.m.