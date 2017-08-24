Democrats in Senate Leadership Announce Julian Carroll's Replacement

Kentucky state senator Dennis Parrett is joining the chamber’s Democratic leadership. The senator from Hardin County will replace ousted minority whip Julian Carroll in the 2018 legislative session.

His job will be to keep a tally of how party members will vote on bills.

In a statement, the Elizabethtown Democrat said he appreciates the importance of being in leadership as lawmakers work to create a balanced budget and reform the state’s pension system.

State Senator Julian Carroll was removed from leadership following allegations that he propositioned and fondled a man in 2005.

Senate Democrats have called for his resignation, but the 86-year-old Carroll has said emphatically that he will not vacate his seat.