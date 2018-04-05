Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Says Teacher Rallies Are Inspiring

The Democratic National Committee is paying close attention to recent teachers’ rallies in Kentucky and other states. Kentucky educators have been rallying at the state capitol in an effort to fight for their pension benefits and increased state support for public education.

DNC chair Tom Perez said the teacher rallies in Kentucky, West Virginia and Oklahoma are inspiring. He said he’s glad to see teachers standing up and taking action. He told WKU Public Radio the renewed activism and energy is an opportunity for the Democratic party.

“We need leadership at a state level that recognizes that our teachers are the key to our future and when you attack teachers you attack what they’re fighting for and you call them thugs. That’s just unconscionable,” Perez said.

He said a major goal for the Democratic Party this year is to register more people to vote. Perez said when there’s high voter turnout, Democrats win.

“Well, we’ve changed our mission statement, we’re not simply a party whose mission is to elect the president every four years,” He said. “We’re a party whose mission is to elect Democrats up and down the ticket from the school board to the oval office.”

Perez said the Democratic Party’s focus on education and healthcare will help their candidates during this year’s midterm elections.