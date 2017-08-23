Democratic Kentucky State Rep. Gerald Watkins Will Not Seek Re-Election

A Democratic state representative in west Kentucky will not seek re-election in 2018.

Gerald Watkins said this will be his final term. He points to the four-hour drive to and from Frankfort and his professorial duties at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah as reasons for his decision not to run.

Watkins also said he wants to spend more time with family.

Watkins was recently involved in legislation to end Kentucky’s nuclear ban.

He is serving his third term representing Kentucky’s third district, which covers part of McCracken County. Watkins is one of only two sitting House Democrats in far west Kentucky.