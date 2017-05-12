Deadly, Christian County Plane Crash Under Investigation

Christian County Sheriff’s department has reported a small plane crash in rural Christian County. Hopkinsville Fire Department Captain Steve Futrell says there is one fatality, but cannot give a confirmed number of victims yet.

Futrell says the crash was discovered by the property owner near the 8600 block of Shurdan Creek Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigations led by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration should start tomorrow morning according to Futrell.

There is no word yet on what caused the plane crash.