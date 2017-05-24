Day After Senate Budget Vote, GOP Tries To Push Rauner Plan

The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.

Eyes are back on to the Senate on Wednesday to see how negotiations will shape up between majority Democrats and Republicans over issues important to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The Senate approved a $5.4 billion tax increase for a $37.3 billion spending plan Tuesday. Republicans said Democrats were walking away from attempts to trade a tax increase for a local property tax freeze and Rauner-demanded reductions in the cost of the workers' compensation system.

The Republican governor made the point himself. He repeated in a "Facebook Live" appearance Tuesday that he won't approve a budget plan without "real property tax relief."

The state has been without a budget for two years.

