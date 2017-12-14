Coroner Confirms Rep. Dan Johnson's Death was Suicide

By 44 minutes ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

A coroner has ruled the death of a Kentucky lawmaker facing sexual assault allegations as a suicide.

Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said Dan Johnson died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A neighbor found Johnson's body near a road in a secluded area of Mount Washington on Wednesday night. Authorities recovered a 40 mm pistol by his body.

An autopsy Thursday morning confirmed it was a suicide.

Johnson was elected to the legislature in 2016 and was pastor of Heart of Fire Church in Louisville.

On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a story detailing allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in his basement in 2013.

Police investigated in 2013 but filed no charges. The investigation was reopened because of the story. Johnson had called the allegations "totally false."

An ominous Facebook post from a Kentucky lawmaker facing sexual assault allegations is part of what prompted his family to report him missing to a local sheriff's department.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Dan Johnson's wife reported him missing on Wednesday night when she could not reach him after reading a message he posted to Facebook saying "heaven is my home" and asking people to care for his wife.

