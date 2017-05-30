Congressman Comer Holds Town Hall in Fulton on Wednesday

By 1 hour ago

Congressman James Comer in Benton
Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

U.S. Congressman James Comer is holding a town hall on Wednesday in Fulton County. 

The freshmen Republican has a goal of holding a town hall in each of the 35 counties in Kentucky’s first district.

The Fulton town hall is at the Pontotoc Community Center at 3 p.m. The center is located at 112 East State Line. 

Healthcare and job creation are likely to be central topics in this town hall. Fulton has suffered significant economic losses over the years and has a relatively high unemployment rate. Local leaders are hopeful for the WAVE initiative, capitalizing on its location along the Mississippi River.

The county is also politically unique in the region as it was the only one in the Jackson Purchase that favored Donald Trump over Ted Cruz in the GOP caucus (and Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primary). 

Comer has held several thus far and some have been contentious on issues involving the GOP healthcare plan and proposed budget cuts. He met notable opposition in Benton regarding Obamacare but has met more receptive audiences in discussions with farming communities centered around ag trade potential, such as the Kentucky Farm Bureau forum in Hopkinsville.

Tags: 
Congressman James Comer
James Comer

Related Content

Congressman Comer: CBO Score Shows AHCA Will Lower Premiums, Reduce Deficit

By May 26, 2017
comer.house.gov, cropped

U.S. Congressman James Comer of Kentucky's 1st District says the new Congressional Budget Office analysis of the Republican healthcare plan shows lower insurance premiums and a reduction of the federal deficit.

Comer on CNN: Congress Needs to “Take A Deep Breath” Regarding Comey Memo

By May 17, 2017
screenshot via CNN on Twitter

U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-KY Dist. 1) told CNN on Wednesday that members of Congress need to "take a deep breath" with respect to alleged memo from former FBI director James Comey.

Congressman Comer Defends GOP Healthcare Plan at Benton Town Hall

By May 11, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Republican-crafted American Health Care Act and concern over pre-existing conditions dominated U.S. Congressman James Comer's town hall in Marshall County on Wednesday afternoon. 

Congressman Comer Resumes Town Halls - Speaks in Benton Today

By May 10, 2017
comer.house.gov, cropped

U.S. Congressman James Comer is holding a town hall this afternoon in Benton. Town halls in three other central Kentucky communities will follow.

Comer has taken to social media and posted a Q&A on his website defending his vote on the GOP crafted American Health Care Act following pushback from those who dislike the plan. A central issue involves how pre-existing conditions are covered.

Congressman Comer on Voting for American Health Care Act

By May 4, 2017
comer.house.gov, cropped

U.S. Congressman James Comer says he is "proud to stand with President Trump" in supporting the Republican crafted healthcare bill that passed the House on Thursday. The American Health Care Act narrowly passed the House and heads to the Senate. 