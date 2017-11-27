Congressman Brett Guthrie Files for Re-Election to Kentucky 2nd Dist. Seat

Congressman Brett Guthrie
Credit guthrie.house.gov

Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guthrie was first elected from Kentucky's 2nd Congressional district in 2008. He won contested re-election campaigns in 2010, 2012 and 2014.In 2016, Guthrie was unopposed in the general election.

The district covers some of the western and central parts of the state, including Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown.

Guthrie has more than $2 million on hand in his campaign account, according to records with the Federal Election Commission.

Two Democrats have also filed for the seat: Brian Pedigo from Glasgow and Grant Short of Owensboro.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2018.

Guthrie is on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is chairman and vice chairman of two other subcommittees.

Related Content

Guthrie Outlines Priorities as Congress Gets Back to Work

By Sep 5, 2017
Kevin Willis, WKU Public Radio

As the U.S. House and Senate return Tuesday from summer recess, a Kentucky congressman says lawmakers need to turn their attention to two major budgetary items.

Brett Guthrie: House Moving On to Tax Reform, with Health Care Up to the Senate

By Aug 10, 2017
Becca Schimmel, WKU Public Radio

Congressman Brett Guthrie said he’s not sure if his Republican colleagues in the Senate will be able to repeal and replace Obamacare this year. He made these comments at a town hall style gathering Wednesday in Bowling Green.

Guthrie 'Convinced' of Russian Meddling in Presidential Election

By May 31, 2017
Lisa Autry, WKYU

  A Kentucky congressman says he’s convinced that Russia tried to interfere in this country’s presidential election. 

However, Representative Brett Guthrie says there is no evidence that President Donald Trump was involved.

"There's no evidence at all of any collusion between what Russia did, or attempted to do, and the Trump administration," stated Guthrie.  "That's what the special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into, but my point is let's not create facts before they exist."

Guthrie: Misinformation, Exaggerations Circulating on GOP Health Plan

By May 9, 2017
Kevin Willis, WKU Public Radio

A Kentucky Congressman is speaking out against what he calls misconceptions about his party’s proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. 