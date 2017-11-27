Congressman Brett Guthrie Files for Re-Election to Kentucky 2nd Dist. Seat

Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guthrie was first elected from Kentucky's 2nd Congressional district in 2008. He won contested re-election campaigns in 2010, 2012 and 2014.In 2016, Guthrie was unopposed in the general election.

The district covers some of the western and central parts of the state, including Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown.

Guthrie has more than $2 million on hand in his campaign account, according to records with the Federal Election Commission.

Two Democrats have also filed for the seat: Brian Pedigo from Glasgow and Grant Short of Owensboro.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2018.

Guthrie is on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is chairman and vice chairman of two other subcommittees.