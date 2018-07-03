Completion Of Interchange Projects Adds 30 Miles Of Interstate 69 In Kentucky

Interstate 69 in Kentucky now has an extra 31 miles following the completion of two major interchange projects.

I-69 will replace the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway from the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City, extending southward through Mayfield to the 20 mile marker. The designation is expected to become official following a Federal Highway Administration inspection of the projects later this month.

Governor Matt Bevin announced in 2016 that Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers had been awarded a contract for reconstruction of the Interstate 24 and Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway Interchange near Calvert City in Marshall County.

He was also the contractor for the U.S. 45-Bypass and Purchase Parkway Exit 21 Interchange southwest of Mayfield in Graves County. I-69 signs are now visible along the section of the Purchase Parkway connecting the two projects.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Chief Engineer Mike McGregor said the agency is now turning attention to completing upgrades along the remaining 20 miles of the parkway. He said they have started design work for upgrades to the Kentucky 339 Exit 14 Wingo Interchange and upgrades that will extend I-69 southward toward the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The final section of I-69 awaiting completion is the new Ohio River Bridge between Henderson, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana. A Draft Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be released late this year.