Comer on CNN: Congress Needs to “Take A Deep Breath” Regarding Comey Memo

By 35 minutes ago

Congressman James Comer (R-KY Dist. 1) tells CNN host Brooke Baldwin members of Congress need to "step back and take a deep breath" regarding former FBI director James Comey's alleged memo.
Credit screenshot via CNN on Twitter

U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-KY Dist. 1) told CNN on Wednesday that members of Congress need to "take a deep breath" with respect to alleged memo from former FBI director James Comey.

Trump’s administration fired Comey last week amid an investigation into Russia and the 2016 election. The New York Times reported Tuesday an associate of Comey's has since revealed that then-FBI director penned a memo in February documenting a request from Trump to cease investigating national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Congressman Comer said President Trump needs to answer questions raised from the contents of the memo, but stressed not rushing to judgment.

Speaking to CNN host Brooke Baldwin, Comer said  “There are a few Republicans in Congress that are hitting the panic button right now… I think every member needs to step back and take a deep breath."

Comer says while "nobody is above the law" he doesn't want to jump to conclusions.

He questioned why the memos weren't discussed in deputy FBI director Andy McCabe's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee last week.

Comer also said given Trump’s personality he may have said things to Comey in a "joking manner" that could be misinterpreted in a letter. “He may could have said that in a joking manner. A lot of times when you way a joke people hear it and laugh but when you read it in print it’s not very funny.”  

Comer serves on the Oversight Committee and supports Chairman Jason Chaffetz’ call for the FBI to turn over the memo.

After a town hall meeting in Benton last week, Comer said, "There are so many ambitious Republicans in Washington that if Trump did something bad they would want to be the one to say that to go down in history. So I'm confident the truth will come out and then we can hopefully move forward as a country." He was alluding to Republican Howard Baker's famous line during the Nixon Watergate scandal, "What did the president know, and when did he know it?" 

He also said he believes the President did the right thing in firing Comey.

