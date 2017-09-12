Clarksville Police: Man Suffers Gunshot Wound After Dropping Gun in Restaurant

Clarksville Police say a man sustained a gunshot wound after accidentally dropping his gun in a restaurant.

According to witness accounts detailed in a release, a man in his 70s entered a restaurant Monday morning in Clarksville and went to sit on a stool. He dropped a cloth bag from his hand to the floor and a popping sound was heard. He then sat on the stool and asked for an ambulance because he had been shot.

A customer and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy were holding the man and applying pressure to the wound in his abdomen when Clarksville Police arrived. He was then taken by Life Flight to Nashville in critical condition. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation found a .22 caliber revolver in the cloth bag, strapped into a holster with the hammer forward. The hammer struck the floor when the bag was dropped, causing the discharge.

The man is a Tennessee carry permit holder.