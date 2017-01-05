Clarksville Area State Senator Takes Formal Step Towards Gubernatorial Bid

Republican state Senator Mark Green of Ashland City near Clarksville is the first among a bevy of potential candidates to take a formal step toward entering the Tennessee governor's race in 2018.

In his Registry of Election Finance filing, Green named Bob Yates as his political treasurer. That step is required for candidates to begin raising or spending money for their campaigns.

Since winning a second term in November, Green held a 60-day listening tour as he pondered a bid for higher office. That tour ends Tuesday, the same day as the start of the legislative session during which lawmakers have a ban on fundraising.

Other Republicans considering gubernatorial bids include U.S. Representative Diane Black, state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd and state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.