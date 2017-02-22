City of Paducah Considering Widening Renovation Grant for Downtown Buildings

Paducah’s city commissioners are considering widening a grant program to renovate the upper floors of the city’s downtown buildings. An amendment to the Upper Story Residential Grant Program is set for a vote on February 28.

A change to an ordinance designed for improving rental units could soon open up to owner-occupied units. City public information officer Pam Spencer says the change also includes new construction on vacant lots. Planning Director Steve Ervin said in a meeting Tuesday night that increasing upper story residences downtown could spur first floor commercial activity.

Financial assistance is provided for construction not exceeding 20% of the construction cost or a maximum of $15,000. The amendment expands grant eligibility to include assistance of either 15% of residential owner-occupied unit construction or a maximum of $15,000. The total grant funding pool has been $60,000.

The program is for buildings downtown primarily along Broadway. Applications are available in the city planning department.

More about the program (near the bottom of the page)