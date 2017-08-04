City of Paducah Cancels Confederate Flag Parade Appeal Set for Emancipation Day

The City of Paducah canceled a meeting next week to hear an appeal involving Confederate flags in the Veterans Day Parade because it was scheduled for August 8, the same day as a local Emancipation celebration.

The City Commission and Veterans Day Committee recently passed resolutions limiting participation to groups representing the United States.

The meeting was to be held at the Parks Services Office after local members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans sought clarification on the ruling. The SCV has participated in previous parades.

Mayor Brandi Harless said in a release she would not “disrespect the celebration of Emancipation” by holding the meeting. The release states the Mayor’s Office will organize a meeting with SCV to offer further dialogue and may bring the matter back up for discussion in a future City Commission meeting.

SCV Kentucky Division Commander John Suttles was not immediately available for comment.