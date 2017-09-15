Churchill Downs and Keeneland Partner Up to Propose New Racing Facilities in Oak Grove, Corbin

Churchill Downs Incorporated and Keeneland Association announced Friday a partnership proposing the construction of two new racing facilities in Kentucky: one in Oak Grove and another in Corbin.

The facilities would have live horse racing and historical racing machines. CDI Spokesperson Kathryn Parrish said horse racing is a four-billion-dollar industry in Kentucky that employs more than 40,000 people.

“Churchill Downs and Keeneland are coming together to build these two facilities because they’re going to bring new jobs to the communities, they’re going to help spur economic growth and development and most importantly it’s going to help Kentucky’s horse racing industry become the best version of itself.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission would need to issue the facilities a racing license before they are built. The companies filed applications with the commission Friday.

Republican State Senator Whitney Westerfield, whose district includes Oak Grove, issued a statement saying he is “deeply discouraged” by the announcement. Westerfield said he wishes the thoroughbred industry could thrive without gambling, which he says is bad for Kentucky.



