Christian County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dies After Accident

Credit Christian County Sheriff's Department

  The Christian County Sheriff’s Office suffered the loss one of their fully-certified, dual-purpose K9’s on Sunday.

Dzek was a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. He died from injuries sustained after apparently being struck by a vehicle.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, his handler, Deputy Rusty Rosencrance let him into his fenced area early Sunday morning. Dzek began chasing a cat and ended up outside of the fenced area. After searching most of the morning, Rosencrance found Dzek on the side of the road with injuries that appeared to have come from being stuck by a vehicle.

Dzek joined the department in November 2017. He had recently completed training at Ricky Wade Kennels in Paris, Tennessee.

 

