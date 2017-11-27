Christian Co. Deputy Sheriff Suspended Following Cruelty Allegation

A deputy sheriff at the Christian County Sheriff’s Department is suspended without pay following a cruelty complaint.

Sheriff Lewis ‘Livy’ Leavell Jr. says he has suspended Deputy Steve Tucker until an investigation is complete. Leavell did not specify what the allegations are, but says if true they are “very serious in nature.”

According to the sheriff’s web site, Tucker is a School Resource Officer. Christian County Schools Communications Director Heather Lancaster said to the district's knowledge the matter is not school related.

The Kentucky State Police Special Investigation Division is handling the investigation.

Leavell said he would make an announcement following the completion of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.