With Changes, Charter Schools Bill Could Rush Through House Friday

With the clock ticking on this year’s General Assembly, a charter schools bill will be given its first hearing in a legislative committee today. The legislation will likely be heard on the House Floor for a potential vote later in the day.

House speaker Jeff Hoover said he’s confident the bill will pass despite past disagreements among Republicans over crucial parts of the legislation.

“We built a consensus for it," Hoover said. "It’s what we’ve been working on for many weeks as you all known. This morning we were able to finally bring everyone together and realize we think we’ve got a good plan and we’re ready to move forward with it.”

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins of Sandy Hook criticized the speed with which the charter bill would be brought to a vote.

In its current form, the legislation would allow non-profit or for-profit organizations to create new charter schools with the permission of a local school district or the state Department of Education.

Hoover indicated that Rep. Bam Carney, chairman of the House Education Committee, would present a new version of the bill today.

It’s unclear what’s in that new version. The House Education committee will meet at 9 am and the full House at 11.