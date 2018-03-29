Carp Conundrum: Too Many Fish, Not Enough Fishermen

By 1 hour ago

Credit Nicole Erwin / WKMS

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials want to cull the commonwealth’s Asian Carp population. A fish processing facility in rural west Kentucky wants to help, but it, too, needs a hand.

 

Two Rivers Fisheries in west Kentucky has more than doubled its Asian carp processing since it opened in 2013.

Employees at the Wickliffe fishery are working on a load of silver carp caught by contracted commercial fishermen. The crates of fish represent a small amount of the more two million pounds that Two Rivers processes.  

President Angie Yu says they have the capacity to do more. “We need at least 10 groups of full-time commercial fishermen, ” said Yu.

Workers at Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, process Asian carp
Credit Nicole Erwin, WKMS

She currently contracts with around 36 different groups of fishermen. Of those, only five are full-time commercial operators.

Yu needs more fish and the state wants them out of its waterways. An attempt to secure public-private partnerships is being considered as a solution by the state, where commercial fishermen would receive training to expedite the population control.

Fish and wildlife officials say it takes catching 125,000 pounds of carp each day to make a dent.

Two Rivers Production Manager Jeff Smith said fishermen are becoming “a dying breed.”  

He said fishing is hard work, children of fisherman opt to go to college than work the long hours on the boats.

“But my take on it is, you know, not everybody can go to college,” Smith said. “I've got fishermen here that are making $2,000 to $3,000 a week... We are trying to get people to start fishing for this fish because this fish is here to stay and we are here to stay.”

The company is presenting expansion plans in Frankfort this week.

Tags: 
Asian Carp
Angie Yu
Two Rivers Fisheries

Related Content

Kentucky Officials to Experiment with Blocking Invasive Fish

By Mar 20, 2018
Erica Peterson, WFPL News

Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

Asian Carp Fishery in Wickliffe Invests in New Tech to Increase Production, Create Jobs

By Nov 7, 2017
ERICA PETERSON, WFPL

A new business agreement between a Wickliffe fishery and a Chinese technology company could mean more jobs for the region.

Federal Report Calls For $275 Million To Stop Asian Carp

By Aug 8, 2017

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed spending $275 million to upgrade defenses against an invading force. The enemy? A fish. Specifically, Asian carp that are threatening to break through to the Great Lakes.

Ky Agency Considering P3s to Remove 5 Million Pounds of Asian Carp

By Jul 24, 2017
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

  A $1.2 billion dollar industry dependent on native fish in the Kentucky and Barkley Lakes is under threat. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Council blame an invasive fish - the Asian Carp. Officials are looking to create a commercial fishing industry to cull the carp from state waters.