Candidates Certified for 49th Dist. Special Election Following Lawmaker’s Suicide

By 7 hours ago

Linda Belcher (Left), Rebecca Johnson (Right).
Credit Via Representative Linda Belcher, Facebook and J.Tyler Franklin, WFPL

  Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan-Grimes has certified candidates for a special election prompted by the suicide of a state lawmaker last month.

The Bullitt County Republican Party nominated Rebecca Johnson late last week to fill the 49th House District seat held by her late husband Dan Johnson. He killed himself following a sexual assault allegation.

 

Democrat Linda Belcher will run against Rebecca Johnson in the February 20th Special Election. The deadline for candidates to have their name on the ballot ended today. Deadlines for write-in candidates to file declarations of intent is February 9. The deadline to register to vote before the special election is January 22.

Dan Johnson had unseated Belcher in the 2016 election.

 

 

Tags: 
Rebecca Johnson
Linda Belcher

