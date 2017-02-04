Calloway Co. Sheriff: 'Concerning' Juvenile Instagram Posts Involved High School

A juvenile is in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center after making "social media posts that caused concern" on Instagram directed towards Calloway County High School.

In a release from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the police were made aware of the posts Thursday evening. While the posts made no specific threats, law enforcement, aided by the Kentucky State Police, conducted an investigation at the middle and high school campuses on Friday.

The return of a search warrant on Instagram revealed the identity of the creator. The Sheriff's Office conducted interviews, including one with the suspect that led to a confession and further unseen messages and information. The warrant was for Terroristic Threatening in the 2nd Degree.