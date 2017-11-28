Calloway Co. Judge Exec. Elkins Formally Files to Run for State House 5th Dist. Seat

By

Credit Republican Party of Kentucky via release

Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins has formally filed to run as a candidate for the 5th District state house seat. 

The seat is currently held by Republican Kenny Imes, who is not seeking re-election and will instead run for local Judge Executive. Imes and Elkins could switch seats should they win their respective races in 2018.

A former Democrat turned Independent and now a Republican, Elkins touted in a release his 19 years as Judge Executive and conservative record.

In recent years, he has been critical of the implementation of the Murray payroll tax, the county library board’s spending and proposed expansion and road conditions including the two-lane Highway 641 South.

He previously served as Murray Chief of Police.

The fifth district includes Calloway and part of Trigg Counties.

