Business Dean Chosen as University of Kentucky's New Provost

The University of Kentucky's president has selected one of the school's deans to become the top academic officer on the Lexington campus.

UK President Eli Capilouto said his choice for the school's next provost is the dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics.

Capilouto said Tuesday that David Blackwell will begin his duties as provost on Jan. 8. The Gatton College has undergone a transformation while Blackwell served as its dean since 2012.

Most recently, Blackwell led fundraising toward a $65 million expansion and renovation of the Gatton College facility. UK says the initiative was funded completely with private dollars. During Blackwell's tenure, Gatton's enrollment grew by 36 percent to more than 4,200 students.

Blackwell replaces Tim Tracy, who is leaving to head a pharmaceutical company in Cincinnati.