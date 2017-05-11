Brescia University Recieves Grant to Expand Social Work Program

Brescia University in Owensboro has received a $500,000 grant for its social work program. The grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation will be used for a new building to house Brescia University’s rapidly expanding social work program and to hire faculty.

The social work program has grown by 800% over the past eight years. It’s expanded from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree with both traditional classroom and online courses. The university says the expanding program will produce hundreds of qualified graduates to address pressing social needs.

A federal study found the need for social workers with expertise in healthcare, mental health and substance abuse will grow by 19% in the seven years.

 

