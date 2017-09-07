Bowling Green High School Student Arrested on Charge of Terroristic Threatening

An 18-year-old student at Bowling Green High School was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threatening.

According to the arrest record from the Bowling Green Police Department, Rosalio Grajeda confessed to being involved in a plan that “would have likely resulted in death or serious injury to students and teachers at the school. He acknowledged that there was a plot to cause harm and confessed to researching past school shootings.”

Police department spokesman Ronnie Ward said no weapons were found and no students or staff were injured.

Grajeda is in the Warren County Reginal Jail.

Bowling Green School Superintendent Gary Fields said in a letter to parents today that students reported the potential threat to administrators at the high school.



Bowling Green Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to investigate and it was determined there was no immediate threat.

The school superintendent said students did the right thing in reporting their concerns to adults at the school. Police said the investigation is continuing.

