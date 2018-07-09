Boil Water Advisory Issued for Owensboro and Daviess County Following Water Main Break

Residents of Owensboro and Daviess County could be without water for an extended period of time after a water main ruptured Monday morning.

The cause of the break in front of the Owensboro Municipal Utilities' treatment facility remains unknown. OMU posted on Facebook that they have isolated the leak and are working to repair it.

The lack of pressure resulted in an unknown number of customers without water. Communications Manager Sonya Dixon said for those who have water, a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for east, southeast and west water district customers.

"You need to bring water that you plan to either drink or use in cooking to a boil for three minutes," OMU Commuications Manager Sonya Dixon said. "It does not affect, for instance, if you're going to take a shower. This is only for water that you're going to consume."

OMU said they will release more information this afternoon about when water might be restored.

Once repairs are made, the water treatment facility will be brought back online and into service. System tanks will then begin to be refilled. A system flush and testing will be conducted.

OMU officials said the test results will be reviewed and approved by state water officials before the boil water order can be lifted.

They ask customers try to conserve water during the repair process.

