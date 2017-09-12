Bevin to University Boards: Cut Programs That Don't Fill High-Demand Jobs

Gov. Matt Bevin has laid down a challenge to Kentucky's public university boards: consider cutting some academic programs that don't fill high-demand jobs.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that given the state's financial constraints, university boards and presidents should look for "entire parts of your campus ... that don't need to be there."

Bevin acknowledged such comments would be seen as "sacrilege" by some.

Bevin says educators need to prepare students for jobs "that matter" and are in demand. Bevin says his goal is to make Kentucky the nation's engineering and manufacturing epicenter.

He says some Kentucky college graduates are "sitting in their parents' basements" and competing for low-wage jobs. He says the system in some ways failed them.

Bevin made his comments at a post-secondary education conference in Louisville.