Bevin’s Office Files Motion to Disqualify AG’s Office in Pension Suit Due to Conflicts of Interest

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office filed a motion Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court to disqualify Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office from a lawsuit against the state’s recently enacted pension reform law.

Bevin’s office claims Beshear violated the Rules of Professional Conduct by providing legal advice to the General Assembly regarding the bill.

The filing claims that Beshear sent more than one legal memorandum to the General Assembly regarding the pension bill. And that Beshear met with Democratic leaders to discuss legal options after the bill passed.

Beshear’s office stands by the suit and said Bevin has attempted similar motions in the past that the courts rejected.