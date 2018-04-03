Bevin Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff for Fallen Hopkinsville Officer

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff for a fallen Hopkinsville police officer.

Bevin’s office said in a release on Tuesday that the order is in effect beginning sunrise Wednesday until sunset on Thursday.

The flags are to be lowered out of respect for Officer Phillip Meacham.

“There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another,” said Bevin. “We are grateful for the ‘Thin Blue Line,’ and urge Kentuckians to join us in honoring the life of Officer Meacham.”

Police say Meacham was killed last Thursday after he was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was later killed by law enforcement in Tennessee.

He leaves behind a wife and a nine-year-old daughter.