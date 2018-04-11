Bevin Official Calls Abortion Suit 'Disturbing'

A spokeswoman for Kentucky's Republican governor says a lawsuit seeking to block the state's new abortion law is "disturbing." Elizabeth Kuhn is communications director for Gov. Matt Bevin.

She said Wednesday that Kentucky's legislature overwhelmingly backed the new law putting more restrictions on abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit late Tuesday shortly after Bevin signed the measure, which took effect immediately. The ACLU threatened repeatedly to challenge the law as it made its way through the legislature.

The law bans a common second-trimester abortion procedure. Kuhn says the procedure is "gruesome," and says few issues are as "common sense" as protecting the most vulnerable from such a "horrific act."