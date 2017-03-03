Bevin Declares Statewide Emergency in Response to Recent Severe Weather

Governor Matt Bevin declared a statewide emergency on Friday in response to the severe weather across the commonwealth earlier this week.

Tornado, wind and hail damage has been reported across the state.

The National Weather Service in Paducah is surveying locations in western Kentucky and southern Illinois including a tornado path near Cuba in southern Graves County and another tornado in southeast Trigg County. (More about the regional damage)

Bevin said in a release, the declaration provides emergency management personnel with resources to respond to local needs.

Kentucky Emergency Management has received preliminary notification of damages from more than three dozen counties. Formal damage assessments are underway.