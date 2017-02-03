Bevin Appoints Magistrate Vacancies in Western Kentucky

Governor Matt Bevin appointed magistrates Friday for vacancies in two counties in far western Kentucky due to deaths.

Bevin has appointed Lisa Adams as Carlisle County 1st District Magistrate. Adams currently serves as program director of the Carlisle County School System's S.T.A.R.S. Family Resource and Youth Services Center. She fills a vacancy created by Burley Mathis who died in December and will serve in the position until the 2018 midterm election.

The governor also appointed William "Bill" Edward Rudd of Madisonville to serve as Hopkins County 2nd District Magistrate. Rudd is senior vice president and business development/commercial lender at First United bank. He has previously operated a real estate company. He fills a vacancy created by Linda Todd, who died last November. He will also serve until the 2018 midterm election.