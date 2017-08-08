Bevin and Haslam Contend to Land $1.6 Billion Toyota-Mazda Facility

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

The governors of Kentucky and Tennessee are both vying for major Japanese automakers to locate in their state.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation announced last week plans to build a joint 1.6 billion dollar facility that could create up to 4,000 jobs. The facility would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles and would produce the Toyota Corolla sedan and new Mazda crossover.

WDRB-TV reports Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Monday he plans "to be on that like white on rice” at the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association conference in Lexington. Bevin says he has a personal relationship with Toyota president Akio Toyoda and says he will impress upon company executives that no state is in better position for the plant than Kentucky.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said, “there will be a lot people fighting hard for that plant, and we intend to be at the lead."

Tennessee is home to General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen plants, and the state is trying to woo other manufacturers to its Memphis Regional Megasite. Toyota has a plant in Kentucky that makes Camry and Avalon models.

Tags: 
toyota
Mazda

Related Content

Gov. Bevin Touts New Record for Kentucky Business Investments

By May 26, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media

Governor Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The Republican governor said on Friday that business investments in the state already top $5.8 billion.

$1.33 Billion Toyota Investment Not Changing Legislators' Minds About Tax Reform

By Apr 11, 2017
Hieng Ling Tie, 123rf Stock Photo

A one and a third billion dollar investment in Kentucky’s automotive industry is not changing a legislative leader’s mind about the need for broad tax reform. Toyota officials announced Monday plans to spend the funds over five years to revitalize design, engineering, and production at the Scott County plant.  

Toyota Plans $1.3 Billion Investment In Kentucky Plant

By Apr 10, 2017

Toyota already makes its popular Camry sedan in a massive plant in Georgetown, Ky., and the carmaker will spend more than a billion dollars there to update the way it builds the vehicle. The plant also recently added 700 jobs.

"Toyota's Camry is the best-selling car in America," NPR's Sonari Glinton reports, "and according to a survey by Cars.com, the Camry is the most American-made car, meaning it's made in the U.S. and so are most of its parts."