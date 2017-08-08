Bevin and Haslam Contend to Land $1.6 Billion Toyota-Mazda Facility

The governors of Kentucky and Tennessee are both vying for major Japanese automakers to locate in their state.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation announced last week plans to build a joint 1.6 billion dollar facility that could create up to 4,000 jobs. The facility would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles and would produce the Toyota Corolla sedan and new Mazda crossover.

WDRB-TV reports Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Monday he plans "to be on that like white on rice” at the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association conference in Lexington. Bevin says he has a personal relationship with Toyota president Akio Toyoda and says he will impress upon company executives that no state is in better position for the plant than Kentucky.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said, “there will be a lot people fighting hard for that plant, and we intend to be at the lead."

Tennessee is home to General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen plants, and the state is trying to woo other manufacturers to its Memphis Regional Megasite. Toyota has a plant in Kentucky that makes Camry and Avalon models.