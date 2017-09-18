Beshear Joins AGs in Urging Insurers to Review Policies in Opioid Fight

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is joining attorneys general from 34 other states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia urging health insurers to review policies in the fight against opioids.

The group is calling on insurance companies to review pain management treatment policies to spark higher use of alternatives to opioid prescriptions.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the bipartisan coalition today (Monday). Morrisey says in a release that the coalition wants health insurers to avoid contributing unintentionally to the deadly problem.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States at 41.5 per 100,000 residents - more than twice the national average.